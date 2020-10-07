Menu
2019 Volkswagen Atlas

14,905 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Brantford Volkswagen

519-751-8989

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

2019 Volkswagen Atlas

Comfortline 3.6L 8sp at w/Tip 4MOTION

Location

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

519-751-8989

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

14,905KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6194091
  Stock #: P10186
  VIN: 1V2LR2CA5KC610186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tourmaline Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # P10186
  • Mileage 14,905 KM

Vehicle Description

A SAVE $$$ with this VW Canada employee driven vehicle, CLEAN CARFAX with NO Accidents, CPO FINANCING available starting at 0%. COMFORTLINE Model. CALL to arrange a TEST DRIVE. At Brantford Volkswagen we feel our buyers understand that a large percentage of a used vehicle’s value is determined by “condition” and “reconditioning”. We search the internet for similarly equipped certified pre-owned vehicles up to 250k away to find real-time current market conditions so we can offer the best “fully reconditioned” CPO deal up front. Our all in price includes: VW CERTIFIED WHICH INCLUDES 112 POINT INSPECTION -Full road hazard tire warranty for 2 yrs/40,000K(ask for details). -Full carproof report. Vehicle evidence folder(incl. all known repairs,history if available). -Safety certificate. Oil change (Prior to delivery). -Coupon for free 7500K Tire rotation and car wash. -10% Off genuine VW accessories. 2 Loaner car coupons(by appointment). -Unlimited washer fluid fill ups. Car wash with every service. -30 Point inspection with every service. -Priority appointment booking. -Local shuttle service. -3 $100 Referral coupons. -Showroom quality vehicle detail prior to pick up. -Plus much more(ask for details). Brantford Volkswagen is a multiple Wolfsburg Excellence Award winner, Gold Pin Elite worldwide top VW retailer, A+ accredited Better Business Bureau company! Plus we are fun, family operated! Brantford Volkswagen is proud to serve our customers from Brantford, Simcoe, Tillsonburg, Waterford, Woodstock, London, Cambridge, Hamilton, Burlington, Mississauga, Toronto, Kitchener, Guelph, Sarnia, Windsor and surrounding areas. We welcome trades of all makes and models including Acura, Audi, BMW, Buick, Chrysler, Dodge, Chevrolet, Fiat, Ford, GMC, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, Jeep, Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Pontiac, Porsche, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars, Minivans, Trucks and SUV's. Taxes and License extra.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Brantford Volkswagen

Brantford Volkswagen

131 Lynden Rd., Brantford, ON N3R 8A7

519-751-8989

1-800-461-8999
