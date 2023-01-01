2019 Volkswagen Golf

$33,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 3 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9932318

9932318 Stock #: P9340

P9340 VIN: 3VW6T7AU4KM035648

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9340

Mileage 60,397 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Panoramic Sunroof Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Seating Leather Interior Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.