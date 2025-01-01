2019 Volkswagen GTI

Menu
<div>Just in!! This beautiful 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTi Rabbit is a fun sporty hatchback packed with power.  A top car among enthusiasts, the GTi is equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine features a 6 speed manual transmission for an engaging driving experience. </div><div>Dont let this car slip through your fingers, call us to book a test drive today.  </div>

Location

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

647-885-6585

Used
95,700KM
VIN 3VW5T7AU7KM035364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 95,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Just in!! This beautiful 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTi Rabbit is a fun sporty hatchback packed with power.  A top car among enthusiasts, the GTi is equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine features a 6 speed manual transmission for an engaging driving experience. Don't let this car slip through your fingers, call us to book a test drive today.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

