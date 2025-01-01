Menu
<div>Beautiful unit with just over 100000kms. Driving condition is great and vehicle well maintained. It does have a couple small vandalism claims and some minor collision claims. Book your test drive today. </div>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

107,026 KM

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

Used
107,026KM
VIN 3VWC57BU8KM247139

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,026 KM

Beautiful unit with just over 100000kms. Driving condition is great and vehicle well maintained. It does have a couple small "vandalism" claims and some minor collision claims. Book your test drive today. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399

