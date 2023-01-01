Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Passat

88,580 KM

Details

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Passat

2019 Volkswagen Passat

WOLFSBURG EDITION | R LINE | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Passat

WOLFSBURG EDITION | R LINE | LEATHER | TOUCHSCREEN

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 10517937
  2. 10517937
  3. 10517937
  4. 10517937
  5. 10517937
  6. 10517937
  7. 10517937
  8. 10517937
  9. 10517937
  10. 10517937
  11. 10517937
  12. 10517937
  13. 10517937
  14. 10517937
  15. 10517937
  16. 10517937
  17. 10517937
  18. 10517937
  19. 10517937
  20. 10517937
  21. 10517937
  22. 10517937
  23. 10517937
  24. 10517937
Contact Seller

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
88,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10517937
  • Stock #: P9980
  • VIN: 1VWKA7A30KC005527

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9980
  • Mileage 88,580 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Volkswagen Pass...
 88,580 KM
$26,888 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Wrangler U...
 149,921 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SEL A...
 76,947 KM
$28,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory