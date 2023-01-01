Menu
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

52,665 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE | R-LINE | AWD |LEATHER | PANO ROOF| NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

HIGHLINE | R-LINE | AWD |LEATHER | PANO ROOF| NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

52,665KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9474444
  • Stock #: P8787
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX6KM093995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Moss Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8787
  • Mileage 52,665 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

