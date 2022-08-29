$89,888+ tax & licensing
$89,888
+ taxes & licensing
Car Nation Canada
519-753-8691
2020 Audi SQ7
V8 500HP |AWD | RED LEATHER | ROOF | NAV |22" RIMS
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
519-753-8691
$89,888
+ taxes & licensing
33,367KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9325513
- Stock #: RW603
- VIN: WA1AWAF73LD008923
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
