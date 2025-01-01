Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CADILLAC CT5 , AWD, LOCAL TRADE IN , ONE ONWER, CLEAN CARFAX </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p> </p>

2020 Cadillac CT5

64,032 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Cadillac CT5

CT5 AWD| LUXURY | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX |

Watch This Vehicle
12109457

2020 Cadillac CT5

CT5 AWD| LUXURY | ONE OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1737389956
  2. 1737389956
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,032KM
VIN 1G6DS5RK9L0149446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,032 KM

Vehicle Description

CADILLAC CT5 , AWD, LOCAL TRADE IN , ONE ONWER, CLEAN CARFAX 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2021 Ford Escape SE | FWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | REMOTE START | for sale in Brantford, ON
2021 Ford Escape SE | FWD | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL | REMOTE START | 43,694 KM $24,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fiesta SE | HATCHBACK | HEATED SEATS | AUTO| for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Ford Fiesta SE | HATCHBACK | HEATED SEATS | AUTO| 131,253 KM $12,598 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW for sale in Brantford, ON
2025 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SUPERCREW 25 KM $45,214 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2020 Cadillac CT5