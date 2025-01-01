2020 Chevrolet Camaro

Menu
<p>Vehicle Highlights include: ZL1 Performance Package, Supercharged LT4, Exposed Carbon Fiber Rear Wing, Carbon Flash Hood Insert, Power Sunroof, Dark Graphite Rims, Dark Grey Brake Calipers, Upgraded Exposed Carbon Fiber Cold Air Intake, Dash Camera, PPF (Paint Protective Film) Front Bumper/Hood/Rockers/Rear Bumper, & Recaro Seats, Alcantara Interior Features, Red Seat Belts, & Red Stitching.</p><p>Are you ready to experience heart-pounding acceleration, superior handling, & cutting-edge technology all wrapped up in one stunning package? This beast of a car combines muscle, performance, & luxury into a machine that will make every drive an unforgettable adventure.</p><p>At the core of the 2020 Camaro ZL1 lies the powerhouse 6.2L Supercharged V8 delivering an exhilarating 650hp & 650lb/ft tq that is borrowed from the Z06 & is mated to a 10 Speed Automatic Transmission behind its aggressive-looking front end.</p><p>The Black on Jet Black theme isn't just a color choice; it's a statement. The striking gloss Black exterior melds perfectly with the Jet Black Leather interior with Alcantara & Red Stitching, gives the Camaro ZL1 a unified, aggressive yet polished look.</p><p>Inside the ZL1 you'll notice massive amounts of Alcantara, Recaro Performance Seats with Red Stitching that are Heated & Cooled, MEM 8 Way Driver Memory Seat & 6 Way Passenger, Sport Alloy Pedals, Heated Suede Steering Wheel, Sueded Shifter, HUD Heads Up Display, 8 Inch Touch Screen, Digital Dash, PDR Performance Data Recorder, Driver Information Centre, MRC Magnetic Ride Control, Drive Mode Selector, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Ambient Colour Changing Lighting, Wireless Device Charger, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert, Traction Control, Electronic Immobilizer, Teen Driver Mode, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Camera, Rear Park Sensors, & BOSE Premium 9 Speaker Sound System.</p><p>Walking around the outside of the ZL1, you'll notice the Power Bulge Style Hood, Body Coloured Ground Effects, Carbon Fiber Rear Wing, 20" Dark Graphite Forged Aluminum Wheels with Matching 6 Piston Brembo Calipers in the Front & 4 Piston Rear, Clear ZL1 LED Tail Lights, NPP Performance Exhaust, Performance Suspension, Electronic Slip Differential, Engine Oil Cooler, Extra Capacity Cooling System, Rear Diff & Trans Cooler & HID Xenon Projector Headlights.</p><p>The 2020 Camaro ZL1 is more than just a car its a performance machine that pushes the boundaries of what is possible on the road. From its blistering speed to its precision handling & luxurious features, this is the car that proves you can have it all. If youre ready to take your driving experience to the next level, the Camaro ZL1 is waiting for you.</p><p>It has a clean Carfax. Come on down to Munro Motors & see this one for yourself, its in stock. We will look forward to seeing you real soon!</p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>CarFax:</span><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=euv3aateZVRVOPoF64tSmV2EgqXRey7L&_gl=1*1laynxt*_gcl_au*MTQ2MzY3NTEwNS4xNzM2OT rel=nofollow>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=euv3aateZVRVOPoF64tSmV2EgqXRey7L&_gl=1*1laynxt*_gcl_au*MTQ2MzY3NTEwNS4xNzM2OT</a></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Yes we take trade in vehicles.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/user/MunroMotors1 rel=nofollow>click here</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</span></p><p><a href=http://Munromotors.com rel=nofollow><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Munromotors.com</span></a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Email: </span><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )><u>sales@munromotors.com</u></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Delivery is available. Ask for details</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></p><p></p>

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

Used
18,650KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FK1R68L0111717

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # L0111717
  • Mileage 18,650 KM

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

2020 Chevrolet Camaro