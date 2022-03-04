2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 115623
  • Mileage 2,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming Soon Rare Sebring Orange Tintcoat over Two-Tone Sky cool Grey/ Black Interior Z51 Performance Package Z51 Performance Suspension w/ Magnetic Ride Control Front lift adjustable height w/ Memory 19 inch front and 20 inch rear 5 Trident spoke black painted aluminum Wheels Transparent Roof Panel GT2 Bucket Seats Carbon Flash metallic full length racing stripe package Body coloured exterior accents Engine Apperance Package Yellow Painted Brake Calipers Sueded Microfiber-Wrapped Steering Wheel Orange Seat Belts Illuminated Sill Plates Premium Carpeted Floor Mats Car Cover

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

