2020 Chevrolet Corvette
StingRay Coupe 2LT
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
4,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8722607
- Stock #: 106156
- VIN: 1G1Y72D41L5106156
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,082 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD
