2020 Chevrolet Corvette

4,082 KM

$CALL

$CALL

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

StingRay Coupe 2LT

StingRay Coupe 2LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

4,082KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8722607
  • Stock #: 106156
  • VIN: 1G1Y72D41L5106156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 106156
  • Mileage 4,082 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

