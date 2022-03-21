Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

9,725 KM

$132,988

+ tax & licensing
$132,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

2020 Chevrolet Corvette

StingRay Convertible 3LT

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$132,988

+ taxes & licensing

9,725KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8936170
  Stock #: 111226
  VIN: 1G1Y83D46L5111226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 111226
  • Mileage 9,725 KM

Vehicle Description

With Supercar Performance, an affordable Price Tag, & Flashy Styling, the C8 Corvette honors the nameplate's decades-old status as an automotive iconbut with a mid-engine twist. The current C8 is the first generation to have its naturally aspirated V-8 engine mounted behind the passenger compartment, which boosts GM's halo sports car into the realm of exotic machinery. Its sharp handling and explosive acceleration are a match for sports cars costing tens of thousands more, but its also comfortable & refined enough to drive cross-country. Vehicle Highlights include: 3LT Interior Trim, Power Convertible Folding Hardtop, Z51 Performance Package, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Natural Dipped GT2 Seats with Carbon Fiber, Sueded & Heated Steering Wheel, Active Lift, 5 Trident Spoke Machined Face Spectra Grey Painted Aluminum Rims with Black Brake Calipers, Black Rear Spoiler, & Carbon Flash Vents & Badging. The C8 powerplant is the 6.2 L V8 rated at 495 hp & is paired to the 8 Speed Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission. Black Convertible with the stunning colour of Natural Dipped Interior really extends it's luxuriousness. 3LT provides Sueded Microfiber Upper Interior Trim such A-Pillars, B-Pillar, Headliner, Steering Wheel, Door Panels, & Console. Premium Napa Natural Leather look & feel phenomenal. A Natural Leather Wrapped Dash and Door Panels with Stitching tie the rest in. 3LT also includes everything from the 2LT package of Bose Performance Series 14 Speaker Audio System, Power Lumbar & Wing Adjustment, MEM Memory Seating, Heated & Ventilated Seats, Power Tilt/Telescopic Wheel, Suede Wrapped Wheel, HUD Heads Up Display, 8" Touchscreen Chevrolet Infotainment Premium System with NAV Navigation, 12" Digital Gauge Cluster, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Teen Driver Mode, Power Adjusting Folding Mirrors, Side Blind Zone Alert & PDR Performance Data Recorder, Front Camera, Rear Camera, Rear Park Assist, Dual Zone Climate Control, Wireless Charging, Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Remote Start, Cargo Net, & Universal Garage Door Opener. The Z51 Package includes: Z51 Performance Brakes, Z51 Performance Suspension, NPP Performance Active Exhaust, Performance Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Limited Slip Differential, Z51 Rear Spoiler, Front Splitter (increasing downforce and aerodynamics), 245/35ZR19 Front & 305/30ZR20 Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S high-performance tires (stickier than the standard tires), & Heavy-Duty Cooling System (more effective for the engine and brakes). This has a clean Carfax, under 10K kms, & don't forget the Top goes down! This is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=T1kHuJQ48kGhq7xS+4TOCdRzPiIpsTTU

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcMUkD8F6q8

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-XXXX

1-888-927-0159

