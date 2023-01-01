Menu
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

29,515 KM

Details Features

$109,888

+ tax & licensing
2LT | CARBON HIGH WING SPOILER | 1 OWNER

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

29,515KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9819211
  Stock #: P9229
  VIN: 1G1Y72D4XL5102770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P9229
  • Mileage 29,515 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

