<div>2020 Chevrolet Equinox 1.5L LT AWD </div><div> </div><div>AWD / REMOTE START / REAR CAMERA / LANE KEEP/DEPARTURE WARNING / HEATED FRONT SEATS/ ANDROID AUTO / TOUCH SCREEN / </div><div> </div><div> </div><div>New Arrival, in mint condition.  One accident, very moderate damage.  Will be sold with a safety certificate. Email us at sales@cwcanada.ca or call us at (548) 338-6399 for more info. </div><div> </div><div>Finance available, apply online 24/7 through our website cwcanada.ca almost everyone gets approved!! </div><div> </div><div>Extended warrentee available at additional cost, email or call us for more info.  </div><div> </div><div>Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required.  </div>

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

184,965 KM

$14,215

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

12394092

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-6399

$14,215

+ taxes & licensing

Used
184,965KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEV2L6283347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,965 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 Chevrolet Equinox 1.5L LT AWD  AWD / REMOTE START / REAR CAMERA / LANE KEEP/DEPARTURE WARNING / HEATED FRONT SEATS/ ANDROID AUTO / TOUCH SCREEN /   New Arrival, in mint condition.  One accident, very moderate damage.  Will be sold with a safety certificate. Email us at sales@cwcanada.ca or call us at (548) 338-6399 for more info.  Finance available, apply online 24/7 through our website cwcanada.ca almost everyone gets approved!!  Extended warrentee available at additional cost, email or call us for more info.   Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carwise Canada

Carwise Canada

537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5

548-338-XXXX

548-338-6399

$14,215

+ taxes & licensing

Carwise Canada

548-338-6399

2020 Chevrolet Equinox