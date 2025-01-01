$14,215+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Carwise Canada
537 West Street, Brantford, ON N3R 6M5
548-338-6399
$14,215
+ taxes & licensing
Used
184,965KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXTEV2L6283347
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,965 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Chevrolet Equinox 1.5L LT AWD AWD / REMOTE START / REAR CAMERA / LANE KEEP/DEPARTURE WARNING / HEATED FRONT SEATS/ ANDROID AUTO / TOUCH SCREEN / New Arrival, in mint condition. One accident, very moderate damage. Will be sold with a safety certificate. Email us at sales@cwcanada.ca or call us at (548) 338-6399 for more info. Finance available, apply online 24/7 through our website cwcanada.ca almost everyone gets approved!! Extended warrentee available at additional cost, email or call us for more info. Come visit us for a test drive today, no appointments required.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
