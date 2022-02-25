Menu
2020 Chevrolet Equinox

13,134 KM

Details Description Features

$31,888

+ tax & licensing
TOUCHSCREEN | 1 OWNER | ONLY 13 KM | OPEN SUNDAYS!

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

13,134KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8364570
  • Stock #: P7821
  • VIN: 2GNAXHEV2L6200822

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P7821
  • Mileage 13,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

