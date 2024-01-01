Menu
<p>Lease return</p>

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

169,797 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.6L 8ftBox BackUpCam

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.6L 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GC5YLE73LF204976

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 169,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
8ft Box Length

519-752-4535

519-752-4535

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500