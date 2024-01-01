$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.6L 8ftBox BackUpCam
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD WT DoubleCab 4x4 6.6L 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
169,797KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GC5YLE73LF204976
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 169,797 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lease return
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
Back Up Trailer Assist
8ft Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2021 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L 5'7" Box Nav BackCam 41,430 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250 XL SuperCab 4x4 6.2L 8cyl 6.75' Box BackUpCam 112,679 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD WT CrewCab 4x4 6.0L 8cyl 8ftBox BackUpCam 164,511 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500