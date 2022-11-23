$63,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT CrewCab 4x4 6.6L Diesel 8ftBox BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$63,995
+ taxes & licensing
100,372KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9394831
- Stock #: 8991
- VIN: 1GC1YNEY5LF244611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 100,372 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Exhaust Brake
Trailer Brake
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
trailer assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8