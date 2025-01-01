$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Chevrolet Suburban
LT 4WD 5.3L8cyl 8SeaterLeatherHeatedSeatsBackUpCam
2020 Chevrolet Suburban
LT 4WD 5.3L8cyl 8SeaterLeatherHeatedSeatsBackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
112,598KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNSKHKC4LR275919
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 112,598 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2020 RAM Cargo Van 2500 HighRoof 159" WB 3.6L6cyl CargoVan BackUpCam 71,278 KM $36,995 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 XLT SuperCab 4WD 3.3L6cylGas 6.5' Box BackUpCam 107,960 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS CrewCab 4x4 5.3L8cyl 5'9"Box BackUpCam 199,492 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2020 Chevrolet Suburban