2020 Dodge Challenger

17,681 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 RWD

2020 Dodge Challenger

Scat Pack 392 RWD

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8547503
  • Stock #: 138421
  • VIN: 2C3CDZFJ7LH138421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 138421
  • Mileage 17,681 KM

Vehicle Description

The Challenger was introduced in 1970 in the prime of the Muscle Car Era. Today 50 years later, the Challenger is paying homage to the original from styling ques like the body lines, hood scoops & stripes or down to the names they used back then like 'TorRed, TorqueFlite, Slap Stick Shifter, & Scat Pack to name a few. Today's version is the modern interpretation of the Muscle Car that performs, handles, brakes, & ride better than they ever have. The Scat Pack 392 has a 6.4L Hemi Engine that produces 485hp & is paired with a TorqueFlite 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. Vehicle Highlights include: TorRed Paint Colour, Black Bucket Seats with Houndstooth Pattern Inserts, Brembo 6 Piston Black Calipers in the front & four in the rear, Black Forged Aluminum 20" Wheels, Driver Convivence Group (Power body coloured Heated Mirrors, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps & Blind Spot Monitoring with Red Cross-Path Protection), Remote Start, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, & a Matte Black Scat Pack Tail Stripe. The Scat Pack Package provides special Bee Logo Emblems on the Fenders & Embroidered Seats, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Performance Hood borrowed from the early Hellcats, Black Fuel Door, Rhombi illuminated Air Catcher Headlamp, Active Exhaust, Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips, Line Lock Launch Control, High Speed Engine Controller, Launch Assist, All Speed Traction Control, Anti-Spin Differential, & 7" Full Colour In Cluster Display with Performance Pages. Other notable features included: Park Sense Assist, Rear Back Up Camera, Electronic Roll Mitigation, Front Heated Seats, 6 Way Power Driver Seat, Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Tilt/Telescopic Column, Dual Zone Auto Temp Control, Bluetooth, Google Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Fog Lamps & LED Taillamps. This Challenger is sure to plaster a smile on your face; The fun starts right away when the HEMI V8 lights up & continues until you pull into your driveway. until the next excuse for taking it out presents itself! This throwback machine comes with a clean Carfax. It is here & available at Munro Motors so come down & have a look at this one for yourself, we look forward to seeing you real soon.

CarFax:place website link here

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jsMvQezpCeE

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton. In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Call Andy Munro at 1 (877) 738-8063 Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 4.89% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available in person or online anytime. During Covid-19 purchases can be completed online with our Touchless Process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle in an enclosed trailer to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. To support social distancing, we will put the car in your driveway with all the paperwork and keys in the car then stand away from a distance while you inspect your new toy. If you have a trade-in we will take it back to the dealership in our trailer. All of our vehicles have been thoroughly sanitized; our cars are already certified and can be delivered with our Touchless Process. We have access to a local Service Ontario office which at this time has remained open. It is our goal to keep everyone safe while still having Fun!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
BACKUP CAMERA
Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

