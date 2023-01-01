2020 Ford EcoSport

$24,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 , 0 0 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608510

10608510 Stock #: 3BR8815A

3BR8815A VIN: MAJ3S2GE6LC384363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3BR8815A

Mileage 9,008 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.