2020 Ford EcoSport

9,008 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Ford EcoSport

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER | ONLY 9 KM!

2020 Ford EcoSport

SE | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER | ONLY 9 KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

9,008KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10608510
  Stock #: 3BR8815A
  VIN: MAJ3S2GE6LC384363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3BR8815A
  • Mileage 9,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

