2020 Ford Edge
SEL| FWD | PANO ROOF | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Step into luxury and comfort with this sleek 2020 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Brant County Ford! This stylish black SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof that lets in the sunshine and a spacious interior with heated seats to keep you cozy even on the coldest days. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, you'll have plenty of pep on the road.
This Edge SEL also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for easy access and optimal visibility.
The Ford Edge SEL is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a stylish, versatile, and well-equipped SUV. Come visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive!
Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the world around you.
- Cold Weather Package: Stay warm and comfortable even in the harshest weather conditions.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your Edge with just the push of a button.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear of ice and snow for optimal visibility in any weather.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
