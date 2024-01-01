Menu
Step into luxury and comfort with this sleek 2020 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Brant County Ford! This stylish black SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof that lets in the sunshine and a spacious interior with heated seats to keep you cozy even on the coldest days. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, youll have plenty of pep on the road.

This Edge SEL also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for easy access and optimal visibility.

The Ford Edge SEL is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a stylish, versatile, and well-equipped SUV. Come visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive!

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the world around you.
Cold Weather Package: Stay warm and comfortable even in the harshest weather conditions.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your Edge with just the push of a button.
Heated Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear of ice and snow for optimal visibility in any weather.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2020 Ford Edge

$21,598

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Edge

SEL| FWD | PANO ROOF | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE |

11992290

2020 Ford Edge

SEL| FWD | PANO ROOF | COLD WEATHER PACKAGE |

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2FMPK3J97LBB67560

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Step into luxury and comfort with this sleek 2020 Ford Edge SEL, available now at Brant County Ford! This stylish black SUV boasts a panoramic sunroof that lets in the sunshine and a spacious interior with heated seats to keep you cozy even on the coldest days. With its powerful 2.0L 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, you'll have plenty of pep on the road.

This Edge SEL also comes equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including blind spot monitoring, anti-lock brakes, and multiple airbags. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and heated mirrors for easy access and optimal visibility.

The Ford Edge SEL is an excellent choice for drivers seeking a stylish, versatile, and well-equipped SUV. Come visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive!

Here are 5 of the most sizzling features:

  1. Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy a panoramic view of the world around you.
  2. Cold Weather Package: Stay warm and comfortable even in the harshest weather conditions.
  3. Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
  4. Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your Edge with just the push of a button.
  5. Heated Mirrors: Keep your mirrors clear of ice and snow for optimal visibility in any weather.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$21,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford Edge