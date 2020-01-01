+ taxes & licensing
KEY FEATURES: 2020 Ford Edge, titanium, all-wheel drive, 2.0 L ecoboost engine 4 cylinder, star white metallic, leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, cold weather package, heated steering wheel, heated windshield wiper de-icer, adaptive cruise control, Lane centering, evasive steering assist, navigation, accessory package, titanium Elite a package, 20-inch aluminum wheels, door inserts, red painted bumper, floor mats, backup camera, remote start, reverse sensors, sync 3, wireless charging pad, power windows power locks and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
