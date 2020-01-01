Menu
2020 Ford Edge

0 KM

Details Description Features

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Titanium

Titanium

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Sale

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6232389
  • Stock #: BA64935
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K97LBA64935

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Demonstrator


KEY FEATURES: 2020 Ford Edge, titanium, all-wheel drive, 2.0 L ecoboost engine 4 cylinder, star white metallic, leather interior, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, panoramic roof, cold weather package, heated steering wheel, heated windshield wiper de-icer, adaptive cruise control, Lane centering, evasive steering assist, navigation, accessory package, titanium Elite a package, 20-inch aluminum wheels, door inserts, red painted bumper, floor mats, backup camera, remote start, reverse sensors, sync 3, wireless charging pad, power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance & Non-stackable where applicable

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

