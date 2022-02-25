Menu
2020 Ford Edge

32,989 KM

Details Description Features

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

SEL

Location

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8271519
  • Stock #: BA79988
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J92LBA79988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,989 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2020 Edge SEL, AWD, 2.0L 4cyl, Black, Auto transmission, black Cloth Interior, heated seats, Panoramic sunroof, Power liftgate, backup camera,18 inch wheels, sync 3, Power seats, Remote start, Backup sensors, Lane keep system, BLIS, Ford pass, Power window, Power lock and more.


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

