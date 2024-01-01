Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />KEY FEATURES: 2020 Escape, SEL, Silver, AWD, 1.5L engine, 8 speed auto, Heated seats, Co-Pilot360+, Navigation, Adaptive cruise, Keyless entry, reverse backup camera,  Reverse sensors, Remote start, Lane keeping system, Ford pass, SYNC, BLIS, Auto stop-start, power windows power locks and more.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />                                                              </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc</p><p><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Calibri; mso-fareast-theme-font: minor-latin; mso-ansi-language: EN-US; mso-fareast-language: EN-US; mso-bidi-language: AR-SA;>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</span></p>

2020 Ford Escape

Details Description Features

$25,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SEL AWD

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1720723702
  2. 1720723702
  3. 1720723702
  4. 1720723702
  5. 1720723702
  6. 1720723701
  7. 1720723701
  8. 1720723701
  9. 1720723701
  10. 1720723701
  11. 1720723701
  12. 1720723701
  13. 1720723701
  14. 1720723701
  15. 1720723701
  16. 1720723701
  17. 1720723701
  18. 1720723702
  19. 1720723702
  20. 1720723702
  21. 1720723702
  22. 1720723702
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,699

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU9H6XLUA17668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2020 Escape, SEL, Silver, AWD, 1.5L engine, 8 speed auto, Heated seats, Co-Pilot360+, Navigation, Adaptive cruise, Keyless entry, reverse backup camera,  Reverse sensors, Remote start, Lane keeping system, Ford pass, SYNC, BLIS, Auto stop-start, power windows power locks and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


                                                              


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Fastback for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Fastback 2,251 KM $117,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX 4,255 KM $63,699 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-250 Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box 86,908 KM $78,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,699

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape