$23,998+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
JUST ARRIVED! }TITANIUM|HYBRID|PREMIUM PACKAGE|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 125,994 KM
Vehicle Description
?? 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD Fully Loaded, Fuel Efficient, & Tech-Packed!
Experience the perfect blend of power, luxury, and efficiency with this 2020 Ford Escape Titanium Hybrid AWD! This Canadian-friendly SUV is designed for year-round comfort, smart performance, and the modern driver's lifestyle.
Key Highlights:
Engine & Performance:
2.5L Atkinson-Cycle I-4 Hybrid Engine paired with an eCVT transmission. Enjoy outstanding fuel economy without sacrificing power ideal for city commuting and weekend getaways.
All-Wheel Drive (AWD):
Confident handling in all weather conditions. Tackle snow, rain, and gravel roads with ease a smart choice for Canadian drivers.
Luxury Titanium Trim:
Top-of-the-line features including leather-trimmed heated front seats, ambient interior lighting, and premium materials throughout the cabin.
Technology & Infotainment:
SYNC 3 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
B&O Premium Sound System by Bang & Olufsen
Navigation system
Wireless charging pad
Hands-free liftgate for easy loading
Driver Assistance Features (Ford Co-Pilot360):
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go
Lane-Keeping System
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross-Traffic Alert
Active Park Assist 2.0
Exterior Styling:
Sleek aerodynamic design with LED headlights, fog lamps, and stylish 19 alloy wheels. Finished in a sophisticated [insert color, e.g., Agate Black Metallic or Star White].
Interior Comfort:
Dual-zone automatic climate control, power-adjustable memory driver seat, heated steering wheel, and panoramic Vista Roof (if equipped).
?? Additional Features:
Remote start, keyless entry with push-button start, rearview camera with washer, and split-folding rear seats for extra cargo space.
?? Fuel Economy (Hybrid):
Approximately 5.5L/100km city / 6.4L/100km highway save on fuel and reduce your carbon footprint!
?? Why Buy This Escape?
This Titanium Hybrid AWD Escape combines premium features with practicality. Whether you're navigating downtown streets or heading to the cottage, it delivers a smooth, confident ride with smart hybrid efficiency.
?? Contact today to book your test drive!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brant County Ford
