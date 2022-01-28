Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Escape

2,585 KM

Details Description

$29,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

REAR CAM | NEW CAR TRADE | ONLY 2,585KM!

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

REAR CAM | NEW CAR TRADE | ONLY 2,585KM!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 8191050
  2. 8191050
  3. 8191050
  4. 8191050
  5. 8191050
  6. 8191050
  7. 8191050
  8. 8191050
  9. 8191050
  10. 8191050
  11. 8191050
  12. 8191050
  13. 8191050
  14. 8191050
  15. 8191050
  16. 8191050
  17. 8191050
  18. 8191050
  19. 8191050
  20. 8191050
  21. 8191050
  22. 8191050
  23. 8191050
  24. 8191050
  25. 8191050
Contact Seller

$29,888

+ taxes & licensing

2,585KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8191050
  • Stock #: 2EC5709A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F64LUC42201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2EC5709A
  • Mileage 2,585 KM

Vehicle Description

We offer low financing rates! Do Not Pay For 90 Days OAC when you purchase from Northway Ford We offer: $0 Down Car Loan Approvals OAC Great value for your Trade-in vehicle Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Financing options available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now! Visit Northway Ford today and get low NO-HAGGLE PRICING - ONE PRICE INTEGRITY! We are conveniently located at 388 King George Rd, Brantford, Ontario. Buy with confidence with a large, reputable southwestern Ontario dealership group. Know your dealership, trust your dealer - read our extensive number of positive online customer car dealership reviews on Google Reviews . Selling Price does not include HST & Licensing. We are open Sundays from 11am-4pm for your convenience. Sell us your car, even if you don't buy ours! Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our on-site professional appraiser look at it! Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild your credit! O.A.C.! Apply Now!   Northway Ford is a Proud Member of Car Nation Canada, where we've been treating our customers like family since 1989, located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock! View over 1600 new & used cars for sale featuring all makes and models including Visit CarNationCanada.com Connect with us: https://www.facebook.com/NorthwayFordLincoln/ https://www.instagram.com/northwayfordlincoln/ https://www.youtube.com/c/NorthwayFordLincolnBrantford/ https://www.linkedin.com/company/northway-ford-lincoln-ltd

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2016 RAM 1500 BLACK ...
 66,626 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape REA...
 2,585 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue BL...
 123,046 KM
$9,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory