2020 Ford Escape

80,127 KM

Details Features

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM | AWD | HYBRID | LEATHER | PANO ROOF |NAV

2020 Ford Escape

TITANIUM | AWD | HYBRID | LEATHER | PANO ROOF |NAV

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

80,127KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9267682
  Stock #: 2EC8001A
  VIN: 1FMCU9DZ0LUA87020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # 2EC8001A
  • Mileage 80,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

