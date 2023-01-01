Menu
2020 Ford Escape

59,875 KM

Details Features

$28,888

+ tax & licensing
$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Ford Escape

2020 Ford Escape

SE | AWD | CO-PILOT360 | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER

2020 Ford Escape

SE | AWD | CO-PILOT360 | NAVIGATION | 1 OWNER

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$28,888

+ taxes & licensing

59,875KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9932330
  • Stock #: P9317
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G6XLUA16523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P9317
  • Mileage 59,875 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

