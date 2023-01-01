2020 Ford Escape

$28,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 8 7 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9932330

9932330 Stock #: P9317

P9317 VIN: 1FMCU9G6XLUA16523

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour DARK PERSIAN GREEN METALLIC

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P9317

Mileage 59,875 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Rear View Camera Digital clock Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.