2020 Ford Explorer

85,632 KM

Details Description Features

$45,999

+ tax & licensing
$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,999

+ taxes & licensing

85,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10372311
  • Stock #: GC69330
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC7LGC69330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,632 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2020 Ford Explorer, ST, all-wheel drive, 3.0litre Ecoboost V6 engine, Black, 401a equipment pack, Street St package, 21 inch aluminum wheels, performance brakes, premium technology package, 14 speakers, 10 inch LCD display screen, multi-contour seats, twin panel moonroof, auto high beams, fog lamps, foot activation tailgate, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, B&O sound system, heated steering wheel, Lane keep system, pre-collision assist, remote vehicle stop, reverse backup camera, sync 3, Ford pass, voice activated navigation, active park assist, adaptive cruise, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert loaded


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Buy From Home Available

Email Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

519-756-6191
