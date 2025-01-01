Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Explorer XLT from Brant County Ford. This stylish gray SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With a 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any road condition. And with its twin panel roof, you can enjoy the open air on sunny days.</p><p>This Explorer XLT is equipped with a host of features that make driving a breeze. Stay safe and comfortable with adaptive smart cruise control, heated mirrors, and a security system. Stay entertained with the integrated entertainment system, enjoy convenience with keyless entry and power windows, and keep your passengers happy with the spacious cabin and dual climate control.</p><p>This well-maintained Ford Explorer has 179,871km on the odometer, but its ready for many more adventures. Visit Brant County Ford today to take it for a test drive and experience the comfort, performance, and technology that make this Explorer a top choice.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of its most sizzle-worthy features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Twin Panel Roof:</strong> Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this stylish feature.</li><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise in comfort and safety, with the adaptive cruise control system that adjusts your speed to the vehicles around you.</li><li><strong>Cold Weather Package:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and remote start.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience all-season confidence and tackle any road condition.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind, knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li></ul><p class=MsoNoSpacing>Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p>

2020 Ford Explorer

179,871 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 202A PKG | TWIN PANEL ROOF | COLD WEATHER GR

Watch This Vehicle
12065359

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 202A PKG | TWIN PANEL ROOF | COLD WEATHER GR

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1736196241
  2. 1736196249
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,871KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH1LGA85391

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GA85391
  • Mileage 179,871 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Explorer XLT from Brant County Ford. This stylish gray SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With a 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any road condition. And with its twin panel roof, you can enjoy the open air on sunny days.

This Explorer XLT is equipped with a host of features that make driving a breeze. Stay safe and comfortable with adaptive smart cruise control, heated mirrors, and a security system. Stay entertained with the integrated entertainment system, enjoy convenience with keyless entry and power windows, and keep your passengers happy with the spacious cabin and dual climate control.

This well-maintained Ford Explorer has 179,871km on the odometer, but it's ready for many more adventures. Visit Brant County Ford today to take it for a test drive and experience the comfort, performance, and technology that make this Explorer a top choice.

Here are 5 of its most sizzle-worthy features:

  • Twin Panel Roof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this stylish feature.
  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise in comfort and safety, with the adaptive cruise control system that adjusts your speed to the vehicles around you.
  • Cold Weather Package: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and remote start.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Experience all-season confidence and tackle any road condition.
  • Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Brant County Ford

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE | LEATHER- HEATED SEATS | NAV | 4WD| for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Escape SE | LEATHER- HEATED SEATS | NAV | 4WD| 139,699 KM $10,598 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited w-Saddle Int for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited w-Saddle Int 160,908 KM $13,598 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA ESSENTIAL | AWD | 2.0L for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA ESSENTIAL | AWD | 2.0L 77,796 KM $20,598 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer