$23,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | 202A PKG | TWIN PANEL ROOF | COLD WEATHER GR
Location
Certified
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GA85391
- Mileage 179,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Explorer XLT from Brant County Ford. This stylish gray SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and a powerful 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With a 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any road condition. And with its twin panel roof, you can enjoy the open air on sunny days.
This Explorer XLT is equipped with a host of features that make driving a breeze. Stay safe and comfortable with adaptive smart cruise control, heated mirrors, and a security system. Stay entertained with the integrated entertainment system, enjoy convenience with keyless entry and power windows, and keep your passengers happy with the spacious cabin and dual climate control.
This well-maintained Ford Explorer has 179,871km on the odometer, but it's ready for many more adventures. Visit Brant County Ford today to take it for a test drive and experience the comfort, performance, and technology that make this Explorer a top choice.
Here are 5 of its most sizzle-worthy features:
- Twin Panel Roof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with this stylish feature.
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise in comfort and safety, with the adaptive cruise control system that adjusts your speed to the vehicles around you.
- Cold Weather Package: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and remote start.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Experience all-season confidence and tackle any road condition.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind, knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
