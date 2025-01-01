Menu
Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV thats packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Explorer XLT, available now at Brant County Ford! This silver beauty boasts a 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and capable ride. With a comfortable second-row bench seat, this Explorer is perfect for families or anyone who needs extra passenger space. And lets not forget the sunroof, letting you soak in the sunshine on those beautiful Canadian days.

This Explorer XLT is equipped with an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including adaptive smart cruise control for added safety, a blind spot monitor for peace of mind, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a powerful security system to keep your vehicle safe. Add in the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, and youve got a vehicle thats as easy to drive as it is stylish. With only 49,073km on the odometer, this Explorer is ready to hit the road and take you on countless adventures.

Here are five of the most appealing features that make this Explorer XLT stand out:

Spacious interior: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a second-row bench seat, perfect for families and friends.
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open and airy driving experience.
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Experience a safer and more relaxed driving experience with this advanced technology.
Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe even on those cold Canadian mornings.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this exceptional 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for yourself.

2020 Ford Explorer

49,073 KM

$34,598

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 2ND ROW BENCH| MOONROOF | COLD WEATHER|

12065362

2020 Ford Explorer

XLT | 2ND ROW BENCH| MOONROOF | COLD WEATHER|

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1736196708
  2. 1736196708
$34,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,073KM
VIN 1FMSK8DH2LGB13408

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,073 KM

Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Explorer XLT, available now at Brant County Ford! This silver beauty boasts a 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and capable ride. With a comfortable second-row bench seat, this Explorer is perfect for families or anyone who needs extra passenger space. And let's not forget the sunroof, letting you soak in the sunshine on those beautiful Canadian days.

This Explorer XLT is equipped with an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including adaptive smart cruise control for added safety, a blind spot monitor for peace of mind, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a powerful security system to keep your vehicle safe. Add in the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, and you've got a vehicle that's as easy to drive as it is stylish. With only 49,073km on the odometer, this Explorer is ready to hit the road and take you on countless adventures.

Here are five of the most appealing features that make this Explorer XLT stand out:

  • Spacious interior: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a second-row bench seat, perfect for families and friends.
  • Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open and airy driving experience.
  • Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Experience a safer and more relaxed driving experience with this advanced technology.
  • Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
  • Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe even on those cold Canadian mornings.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this exceptional 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for yourself.

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207

$34,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford Explorer