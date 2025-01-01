$34,598+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Explorer
XLT | 2ND ROW BENCH| MOONROOF | COLD WEATHER|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$34,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,073 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV that's packed with features? Look no further than this 2020 Ford Explorer XLT, available now at Brant County Ford! This silver beauty boasts a 2.3L 4-cylinder engine, 4-wheel drive, and an automatic transmission, ensuring a smooth and capable ride. With a comfortable second-row bench seat, this Explorer is perfect for families or anyone who needs extra passenger space. And let's not forget the sunroof, letting you soak in the sunshine on those beautiful Canadian days.
This Explorer XLT is equipped with an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience, including adaptive smart cruise control for added safety, a blind spot monitor for peace of mind, heated mirrors for those chilly mornings, and a powerful security system to keep your vehicle safe. Add in the convenience of keyless entry, power windows, and power locks, and you've got a vehicle that's as easy to drive as it is stylish. With only 49,073km on the odometer, this Explorer is ready to hit the road and take you on countless adventures.
Here are five of the most appealing features that make this Explorer XLT stand out:
- Spacious interior: Enjoy the comfort and convenience of a second-row bench seat, perfect for families and friends.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a more open and airy driving experience.
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Experience a safer and more relaxed driving experience with this advanced technology.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe even on those cold Canadian mornings.
Visit Brant County Ford today to experience this exceptional 2020 Ford Explorer XLT for yourself.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
