$61,999+ tax & licensing
866-229-5207
2020 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$61,999
- Listing ID: 8494372
- Stock #: GA98546
- VIN: 1FM5K8GC7LGA98546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,146 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2020 Ford Explorer, ST, all-wheel drive, 3.0litre Ecoboost V6 engine, Red, 400a equipment pack, Street St package, 21 inch aluminum wheels, performance brakes, premium technology package, 14 speakers, 10 inch LCD display screen, multi-contour seats, twin panel moonroof, auto high beams, fog lamps, foot activation tailgate, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, B&O sound system, heated steering wheel, Lane keep system, pre-collision assist, remote vehicle stop, reverse backup camera, sync 3, Ford pass, voice activated navigation, active park assist, adaptive cruise, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert loaded
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
Vehicle Features
