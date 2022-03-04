Menu
2020 Ford Explorer

32,146 KM

Details

Brant County Ford

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

2020 Ford Explorer

ST

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

32,146KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8494372
  • Stock #: GA98546
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GC7LGA98546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,146 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2020 Ford Explorer, ST, all-wheel drive, 3.0litre Ecoboost V6 engine, Red, 400a equipment pack, Street St package, 21 inch aluminum wheels, performance brakes, premium technology package, 14 speakers, 10 inch LCD display screen, multi-contour seats, twin panel moonroof, auto high beams, fog lamps, foot activation tailgate, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, B&O sound system, heated steering wheel, Lane keep system, pre-collision assist, remote vehicle stop, reverse backup camera, sync 3, Ford pass, voice activated navigation, active park assist, adaptive cruise, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert loaded


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

