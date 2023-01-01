Menu
2020 Ford F-150

43,548 KM

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-150

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$48,999

+ taxes & licensing

43,548KM
Used
  • Stock #: KE53086
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP7LKE53086

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,548 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2020 F150 CrewCab, XLT/Sport, Silver, 2.7L v6 Engine, 4x4, Black sport cloth seat, Sport package, Navigation, Trailer tow, 302a package heated seats, 18 inch Sport wheels, SYNC, Back up cam, power windows power locks 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details. 


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

