KEY FEATURES: 2020 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, Black, Black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 3.5l V6 Ecoboost, automatic transmission, 502a Package, 20 aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, navigation, Twin Sunroof, Lariat Black package, Lariat Sport package, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.

Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2020 Ford F-150

104,548 KM

$43,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

2020 Ford F-150

LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1704900122
  2. 1704900124
$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,548KM
Used
VIN 1FTFW1E42LFC44647

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,548 KM

KEY FEATURES: 2020 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, Black, Black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 3.5l V6 Ecoboost, automatic transmission, 502a Package, 20 aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, navigation, Twin Sunroof, Lariat Black package, Lariat Sport package, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.


Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing. 

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges. 

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

$43,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-150