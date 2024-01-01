$43,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPERCREW 5.5' BOX
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
$43,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,548 KM
Vehicle Description
KEY FEATURES: 2020 F150 Lariat, 4x4, Crew cab, Black, Black leather interior with heated and cooled seats, 3.5l V6 Ecoboost, automatic transmission, 502a Package, 20 aluminum wheels, trailer tow package, navigation, Twin Sunroof, Lariat Black package, Lariat Sport package, remote start, power sliding rear window, Auto high beams, blind-spot with rear traffic alert, Dynamic hitch assist, Ford pass, Lane keep system, rear backup camera, keyless entry, power windows , power locks and more.
Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
