<p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />KEY FEATURES: 2020 F-150 PLATINUM SUPERCREW ,3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Twin Panel Moonroof, FX4 Off Road Package, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats , Heated Steering Wheel Tech Pack with 360 Camera, Trailer Tow Pkg, Lane Keeping, Navigation and More </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Please contact us for more details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Price includes safety.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing><br />** See dealer for details.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing>All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.</p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p><p class=MsoNoSpacing> </p>

2020 Ford F-150

88,963 KM

$48,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
88,963KM
VIN 1FTEW1E42LFC61590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,963 KM

KEY FEATURES: 2020 F-150 PLATINUM SUPERCREW ,3.5L V6 ECOBOOST, Twin Panel Moonroof, FX4 Off Road Package, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats , Heated Steering Wheel Tech Pack with 360 Camera, Trailer Tow Pkg, Lane Keeping, Navigation and More 


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
