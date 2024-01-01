Menu
2020 Ford F-150

47,899 KM

$38,598

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT

2020 Ford F-150

XLT

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,899KM
VIN 1FTFX1E56LFB24341

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,899 KM

Low kms, One Owner, Clean CarFax !

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Brant County Ford. This white F-150 boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or cruising down the highway. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence. This truck is in excellent condition with only 47,899km on the odometer, ready for its next adventure.

Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin. The F-150 XLT comes standard with features like air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags providing peace of mind on the road.

Here are five key features that will make this F-150 your go-to workhorse:

  • Powerful 8-cylinder Engine: This truck has the muscle to handle any job.
  • 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain with ease.
  • Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a relaxing ride thanks to features like air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel.
  • Safety Features: Feel secure with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
  • Low Mileage: This F-150 is practically brand new, ready for many years of reliable service.

Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the power and versatility of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT.

SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.

 Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$38,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-150