2020 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,899 KM
Vehicle Description
Low kms, One Owner, Clean CarFax !
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Brant County Ford. This white F-150 boasts a powerful 8-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it perfect for hauling heavy loads or cruising down the highway. With its 4-wheel drive system, you can conquer any terrain with confidence. This truck is in excellent condition with only 47,899km on the odometer, ready for its next adventure.
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and well-equipped cabin. The F-150 XLT comes standard with features like air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel, ensuring a comfortable ride for both driver and passengers. Safety is paramount, with features like anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and side airbags providing peace of mind on the road.
Here are five key features that will make this F-150 your go-to workhorse:
- Powerful 8-cylinder Engine: This truck has the muscle to handle any job.
- 4-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any terrain with ease.
- Comfortable Interior: Enjoy a relaxing ride thanks to features like air conditioning, power steering, and a tilt steering wheel.
- Safety Features: Feel secure with features like anti-lock brakes, airbags, and traction control.
- Low Mileage: This F-150 is practically brand new, ready for many years of reliable service.
Visit Brant County Ford today to experience the power and versatility of this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
