One Owner , Local Trade IN !! 

Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT from Brant County Ford. This black beauty is equipped with the sought-after 2.7L EcoBoost engine, offering a perfect balance of power and efficiency. It comes loaded with features like the 302A Package, Trailer Tow Package, and Sport Package, ensuring you have all the tools needed for work and play. The F-150 XLT is also designed with comfort and safety in mind, boasting features like power windows, power locks, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.

With a robust 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is ready to tackle any terrain. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the Sport Package adds an aggressive and stylish look.

This F-150 has been well-maintained with 130,762km on the odometer. Here are five highlights that are sure to impress:

Powerful 2.7L EcoBoost Engine: Delivering both impressive power and fuel efficiency.
302A Package: Includes features like heated seats, a premium sound system, and navigation.
Trailer Tow Package: Ready for towing anything you can imagine.
Sport Package: Adds a sporty look and feel, including unique wheels, a blacked-out grille, and performance upgrades.
4-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and off-road capability.

Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and capable Ford F-150. Visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive!

2020 Ford F-150

130,762 KM

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

| XLT | 302A| 2.7L | TRAILER TOW | SPORT PACK |

2020 Ford F-150

| XLT | 302A| 2.7L | TRAILER TOW | SPORT PACK |

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,762KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP2LFB02742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,762 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-150