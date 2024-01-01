$32,999+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
| XLT | 302A| 2.7L | TRAILER TOW | SPORT PACK |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,762 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner , Local Trade IN !!
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-150 XLT from Brant County Ford. This black beauty is equipped with the sought-after 2.7L EcoBoost engine, offering a perfect balance of power and efficiency. It comes loaded with features like the 302A Package, Trailer Tow Package, and Sport Package, ensuring you have all the tools needed for work and play. The F-150 XLT is also designed with comfort and safety in mind, boasting features like power windows, power locks, and a comprehensive suite of airbags.
With a robust 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive, this F-150 is ready to tackle any terrain. The spacious cabin provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the Sport Package adds an aggressive and stylish look.
This F-150 has been well-maintained with 130,762km on the odometer. Here are five highlights that are sure to impress:
- Powerful 2.7L EcoBoost Engine: Delivering both impressive power and fuel efficiency.
- 302A Package: Includes features like heated seats, a premium sound system, and navigation.
- Trailer Tow Package: Ready for towing anything you can imagine.
- Sport Package: Adds a sporty look and feel, including unique wheels, a blacked-out grille, and performance upgrades.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and off-road capability.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a versatile and capable Ford F-150. Visit Brant County Ford today for a test drive!
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
