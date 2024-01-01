$37,598+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XL| POWER GROUP | 2.7L | SPORT APPERANCE PKG|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$37,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # FB24590
- Mileage 26,683 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 26,683KMS , REG CAB 4X4 , POWER WINDOWS AND POWER LOCKS, SPORT APPERANCE PKG, TRAILER TOW !
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck that turns heads? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-150 XL, available now at Brant County Ford. This stunning silver F-150 boasts a powerful 2.7L 6-cylinder engine and a sporty appearance package that sets it apart from the crowd. With only 26,683km on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and ready to tackle any job.
The XL trim level comes equipped with all the essentials, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, power steering, side airbags, tilt steering wheel, and traction control. You'll also appreciate the comfort of the grey interior. This F-150 is perfect for both work and play, offering ample cargo space and a smooth, comfortable ride.
Here are 5 features that make this F-150 a standout:
- Sport Appearance Package: This package gives the truck a more aggressive and stylish look, with unique wheels, accents, and a sporty grille.
- Powerful 2.7L Engine: This engine delivers ample power and torque for hauling and towing, while still providing decent fuel economy.
- Four-Wheel Drive: This provides superior traction and handling in all weather conditions, making it a reliable choice for any driving situation.
- Low Mileage: With just 26,683km on the odometer, this truck is practically brand new and comes with the peace of mind of a long service life ahead.
- Spacious and Comfortable Interior: The F-150's cabin is roomy and comfortable, offering plenty of space for both passengers and cargo.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
