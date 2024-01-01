$38,598+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT | 302A | 5.0 L | CREW CAB| NAV | SPORT PACAKGE
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FC34970
- Mileage 84,315 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that turns heads? Look no further than this stunning 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 302A with the Sport Package at Brant County Ford. This F-150 is equipped with a robust 5.0L 8-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any job you throw its way. With its Crew Cab configuration and spacious interior, you'll enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to conquer any terrain.
This F-150 XLT boasts a sleek design, enhanced by the Sport Package, adding an aggressive touch to its already striking presence. It's also packed with convenience and technology features, including a navigation system, allowing you to stay on track and explore new adventures. With its 84,315km on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and ready for its next chapter with you.
Here are just a few of the standout features that make this truck truly special:
- Sport Package: Give your F-150 a more aggressive and stylish appearance with the Sport Package.
- 5.0L 8-cylinder Engine: Experience the raw power and torque of a legendary V8 engine.
- Navigation System: Stay on track and explore with ease thanks to the built-in navigation system.
- Crew Cab: Enjoy spacious and comfortable seating for up to six passengers.
- 4-wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the 4-wheel drive system.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Brant County Ford
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
