Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that turns heads? Look no further than this stunning 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 302A with the Sport Package at Brant County Ford. This F-150 is equipped with a robust 5.0L 8-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any job you throw its way. With its Crew Cab configuration and spacious interior, youll enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo. And with its 4-wheel drive system, youll have the confidence to conquer any terrain.

This F-150 XLT boasts a sleek design, enhanced by the Sport Package, adding an aggressive touch to its already striking presence. Its also packed with convenience and technology features, including a navigation system, allowing you to stay on track and explore new adventures. With its 84,315km on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and ready for its next chapter with you.

Here are just a few of the standout features that make this truck truly special:

Sport Package: Give your F-150 a more aggressive and stylish appearance with the Sport Package.
5.0L 8-cylinder Engine: Experience the raw power and torque of a legendary V8 engine.
Navigation System: Stay on track and explore with ease thanks to the built-in navigation system.
Crew Cab: Enjoy spacious and comfortable seating for up to six passengers.
4-wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the 4-wheel drive system.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2020 Ford F-150

84,315 KM

$38,598

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-150

XLT | 302A | 5.0 L | CREW CAB| NAV | SPORT PACAKGE

2020 Ford F-150

XLT | 302A | 5.0 L | CREW CAB| NAV | SPORT PACAKGE

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,315KM
VIN 1FTEW1E58LFC34970

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FC34970
  • Mileage 84,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that turns heads? Look no further than this stunning 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 302A with the Sport Package at Brant County Ford. This F-150 is equipped with a robust 5.0L 8-cylinder engine, ready to tackle any job you throw its way. With its Crew Cab configuration and spacious interior, you'll enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you'll have the confidence to conquer any terrain.

This F-150 XLT boasts a sleek design, enhanced by the Sport Package, adding an aggressive touch to its already striking presence. It's also packed with convenience and technology features, including a navigation system, allowing you to stay on track and explore new adventures. With its 84,315km on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and ready for its next chapter with you.

Here are just a few of the standout features that make this truck truly special:

  • Sport Package: Give your F-150 a more aggressive and stylish appearance with the Sport Package.
  • 5.0L 8-cylinder Engine: Experience the raw power and torque of a legendary V8 engine.
  • Navigation System: Stay on track and explore with ease thanks to the built-in navigation system.
  • Crew Cab: Enjoy spacious and comfortable seating for up to six passengers.
  • 4-wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence thanks to the 4-wheel drive system.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$38,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-150