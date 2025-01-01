$29,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XL SUPERCAB 4WD 2.7L6cyl 6.5' BOX BackUpCam
2020 Ford F-150
XL SUPERCAB 4WD 2.7L6cyl 6.5' BOX BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP1LKF12128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 121,511 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
6'5" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lynden Auto Depot
Lot2
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2020 Ford F-150