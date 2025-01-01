Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2020 Ford F-150

121,511 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-150

XL SUPERCAB 4WD 2.7L6cyl 6.5' BOX BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12883853

2020 Ford F-150

XL SUPERCAB 4WD 2.7L6cyl 6.5' BOX BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1755731053
  2. 1755731053
  3. 1755731053
  4. 1755731053
  5. 1755731053
  6. 1755731054
  7. 1755731054
  8. 1755731054
  9. 1755731056
  10. 1755731054
  11. 1755731054
  12. 1755731054
  13. 1755731054
  14. 1755731054
  15. 1755731055
  16. 1755731056
  17. 1755731056
  18. 1755731055
  19. 1755731056
  20. 1755731056
  21. 1755731056
  22. 1755731055
  23. 1755731054
  24. 1755731054
  25. 1755731055
  26. 1755731055
  27. 1755731055
  28. 1755731055
  29. 1755731056
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,511KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EP1LKF12128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 121,511 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
6'5" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2020 Ford F-150 XL SUPERCAB 4WD 2.7L6cyl 6.5' BOX BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XL SUPERCAB 4WD 2.7L6cyl 6.5' BOX BackUpCam 121,511 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW XL CrewCab 4WD 6.7L8cylPowerStrokeDiesel 8' Box for sale in Brantford, ON
2022 Ford SUPER DUTY F-350 DRW XL CrewCab 4WD 6.7L8cylPowerStrokeDiesel 8' Box 146,961 KM $57,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 RWD 4.3L6cylGas 135
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van 2500 RWD 4.3L6cylGas 135"WB BackUpCam 26,585 KM $42,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

Lot2

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2020 Ford F-150