<p>Previous rental</p>

2020 Ford F-250

112,674 KM

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

XL SuperCab 4X4 6.2L 8cyl 6'7" Box BackUpCam

2020 Ford F-250

XL SuperCab 4X4 6.2L 8cyl 6'7" Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,674KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7X2B67LEE35211

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 112,674 KM

Previous rental

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
6'7"Box Length

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2020 Ford F-250