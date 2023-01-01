$41,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
XL SuperCab 4X4 6.2L 8cyl 6'7" Box BackUpCam
2020 Ford F-250
XL SuperCab 4X4 6.2L 8cyl 6'7" Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
112,674KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7X2B67LEE35211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 112,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
6'7"Box Length
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
2020 Ford F-250