Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Ford F-250

102,879 KM

Details Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford F-250

XL CrewCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford F-250

XL CrewCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-752-4535

  1. 1717630978
  2. 1717630978
  3. 1717630978
  4. 1717630977
  5. 1717630976
  6. 1717630977
  7. 1717630978
  8. 1717630979
  9. 1717630978
  10. 1717630978
  11. 1717630975
  12. 1717630978
  13. 1717630979
  14. 1717630979
  15. 1717630979
  16. 1717630979
  17. 1717630978
  18. 1717630974
  19. 1717630979
  20. 1717630978
  21. 1717630977
  22. 1717630977
  23. 1717630978
  24. 1717630978
  25. 1717630977
  26. 1717630978
  27. 1717630978
  28. 1717630978
  29. 1717630976
  30. 1717630976
  31. 1717630977
  32. 1717630978
  33. 1717630978
  34. 1717630978
  35. 1717630978
  36. 1717630978
  37. 1717630978
  38. 1717630978
  39. 1717630979
  40. 1717630975
  41. 1717630979
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,879KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B68LEC93728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 102,879 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
8ft Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD DoubleCab 4x4 5.3L8cylGas 6'7"Box BackUpCam 150,726 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7
2022 RAM 1500 Classic SLT CrewCab 4x4 3.6L6cylGas 5'7" Box BackUpCam 53,186 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-250 XL RegCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2019 Ford F-250 XL RegCab 4X4 6.2L8cylGas 8ftBox BackUpCam 171,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2020 Ford F-250