KEY FEATURES: 2020 super duty, F250, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 10 speed automatic transmission, Black black leather, twin panel moonroof, fifth wheel prep package, upfitter switches, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, remote vehicle start, sync 3, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rain sense wipers  and more.

Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 

** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance

** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

2020 Ford F-250

86,908 KM

$78,999

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

2020 Ford F-250

Platinum 4WD Crew Cab 6.75' Box

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
86,908KM
VIN 1FT7W2BT1LEE13942

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,908 KM

KEY FEATURES: 2020 super duty, F250, 4x4, crew cab, Platinum, 6.7L Diesel, 10 speed automatic transmission, Black black leather, twin panel moonroof, fifth wheel prep package, upfitter switches, navigation, heated and cooled seats, rear backup camera, remote vehicle start, sync 3, trailer tow package, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, Advance Security, rain sense wipers  and more.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

 


** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Automatic Headlights

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$78,999

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-250