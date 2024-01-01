Menu
Looking for a reliable and powerful workhorse? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab 6.7L Diesel from Brant County Ford! This grey beauty is ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its robust 6.7L 8-cylinder diesel engine and 4-wheel drive, its built for both off-road adventures and heavy hauling. The SuperCab configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving.

This F-250 is loaded with features designed to keep you comfortable and safe on the road, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and multiple airbags. At 166,738 km, this truck has plenty of life left in it and is ready to become your next reliable companion.

Here are five features that make this F-250 stand out:

Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine: This engine provides the power and torque you need to handle any task.
SuperCab Configuration: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
4-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and off-road capability.
Automatic Transmission: Ensures smooth and effortless driving.
Safety Features: Airbags, anti-lock brakes, and automatic headlights keep you safe on the road.

2020 Ford F-250

166,738 KM

$42,598

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

XLT | SUBERCAB| 6.7L DIESEL |

12005335

2020 Ford F-250

XLT | SUBERCAB| 6.7L DIESEL |

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,598

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,738KM
VIN 1FT7X2BT7LED64453

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,738 KM

Looking for a reliable and powerful workhorse? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab 6.7L Diesel from Brant County Ford! This grey beauty is ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its robust 6.7L 8-cylinder diesel engine and 4-wheel drive, it's built for both off-road adventures and heavy hauling. The SuperCab configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving.

This F-250 is loaded with features designed to keep you comfortable and safe on the road, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and multiple airbags. At 166,738 km, this truck has plenty of life left in it and is ready to become your next reliable companion.

Here are five features that make this F-250 stand out:

  • Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine: This engine provides the power and torque you need to handle any task.
  • SuperCab Configuration: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and off-road capability.
  • Automatic Transmission: Ensures smooth and effortless driving.
  • Safety Features: Airbags, anti-lock brakes, and automatic headlights keep you safe on the road.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
$42,598

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

2020 Ford F-250