$42,598+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
XLT | SUBERCAB| 6.7L DIESEL |
2020 Ford F-250
XLT | SUBERCAB| 6.7L DIESEL |
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
$42,598
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,738 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and powerful workhorse? Look no further than this 2020 Ford F-250 XLT SuperCab 6.7L Diesel from Brant County Ford! This grey beauty is ready to tackle any job you throw at it. With its robust 6.7L 8-cylinder diesel engine and 4-wheel drive, it's built for both off-road adventures and heavy hauling. The SuperCab configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless driving.
This F-250 is loaded with features designed to keep you comfortable and safe on the road, including air conditioning, anti-lock brakes, automatic headlights, and multiple airbags. At 166,738 km, this truck has plenty of life left in it and is ready to become your next reliable companion.
Here are five features that make this F-250 stand out:
- Powerful 6.7L Diesel Engine: This engine provides the power and torque you need to handle any task.
- SuperCab Configuration: Offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Provides superior traction and off-road capability.
- Automatic Transmission: Ensures smooth and effortless driving.
- Safety Features: Airbags, anti-lock brakes, and automatic headlights keep you safe on the road.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brant County Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Brant County Ford
Brant County Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-229-XXXX(click to show)
866-229-5207
Alternate Numbers519-756-6191
+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207