$44,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250
XLT CrewCab 4WD 6.2L8cylGas 6.75' Box BackUpCam
2020 Ford F-250
XLT CrewCab 4WD 6.2L8cylGas 6.75' Box BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B60LED80491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 106,232 KM
Vehicle Description
Lease return
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'75" Box Length
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Lynden Auto Depot
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2020 Ford F-250