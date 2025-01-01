Menu
Lease return

2020 Ford F-250

106,232 KM

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford F-250

XLT CrewCab 4WD 6.2L8cylGas 6.75' Box BackUpCam

12562658

2020 Ford F-250

XLT CrewCab 4WD 6.2L8cylGas 6.75' Box BackUpCam

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B60LED80491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 106,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Factory trailer brake control
6'75" Box Length

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2020 Ford F-250