2020 Ford F-250

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
KEY FEATURES: 2020 SUPER DUTY F-250, 4X4, Crew CAB , 6.7L Power stroke V8 Disel, 10-speed transmission, High Capacity trailer tow package, 20 inch Bright machined aluminum rims, leather seats, navigation system, remote start, remote keyless entry, rear backup camera,reverse sensing system, Ford pass, sync 3, engine block heater, fog lamps and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
