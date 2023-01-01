$62,999+ tax & licensing
866-229-5207
2020 Ford Mustang
GT
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$62,999
- Listing ID: 9840236
- Stock #: L5128154
- VIN: 1FA6P8CF5L5128154
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 45,151 KM
Vehicle Description
NO TEST PILOTS
KEY FEATURES: 2020 Mustang, GT Coupe, premium, 5.0L v8, 10-speed Auto, Supercharged, Red, GT Performance package, 19 inch wheels, 3.55 rear end, Active Exhaust, Magne-ride, navigation, B&O Sounds package, Ford safe and sound package, Adaptive cruise, blind spot with rear cross traffic alert, reverse camera, reverse sensors, Fordpass, sync 3 and more.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** PURCHASE PRICE ONLY (Includes) Fords Delivery Allowance
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Vehicle Features
