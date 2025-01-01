Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Lease return</p>

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

119,841 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-150 LowRoof 3.5L6cyl 130"WB RWD BackUpCam

Watch This Vehicle
12161745

2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van

T-150 LowRoof 3.5L6cyl 130"WB RWD BackUpCam

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

  1. 1738801455
  2. 1738801455
  3. 1738801456
  4. 1738801456
  5. 1738801456
  6. 1738801456
  7. 1738801457
  8. 1738801456
  9. 1738801456
  10. 1738801456
  11. 1738801456
  12. 1738801456
  13. 1738801457
  14. 1738801457
  15. 1738801457
  16. 1738801457
  17. 1738801457
  18. 1738801457
  19. 1738801457
  20. 1738801457
  21. 1738801458
  22. 1738801458
  23. 1738801458
  24. 1738801457
  25. 1738801458
  26. 1738801458
  27. 1738801458
  28. 1738801458
  29. 1738801458
  30. 1738801458
  31. 1738801458
  32. 1738801459
  33. 1738801459
  34. 1738801459
  35. 1738801459
  36. 1738801459
  37. 1738801459
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
119,841KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYE1Y85LKB44561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 119,841 KM

Vehicle Description

Lease return

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot

Used 2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4" Box BackUpCam 150,086 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Savana 2500 CargoVan RWD 4.3L6cyl Gas 135
2023 GMC Savana 2500 CargoVan RWD 4.3L6cyl Gas 135"WB BackUpCam 27,170 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT ExtCab 2WD 3.6L6cylGas 6ftBox BackUpCam for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT ExtCab 2WD 3.6L6cylGas 6ftBox BackUpCam 126,651 KM $25,995 + tax & lic

Email Lynden Auto Depot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-752-XXXX

(click to show)

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van