$34,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-150 LowRoof 3.5L6cyl 130"WB RWD BackUpCam
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
T-150 LowRoof 3.5L6cyl 130"WB RWD BackUpCam
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
119,841KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTYE1Y85LKB44561
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 119,841 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Lease return
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT RegCab 4x2 3.6L6cyl Gas 6'4" Box BackUpCam 150,086 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Savana 2500 CargoVan RWD 4.3L6cyl Gas 135"WB BackUpCam 27,170 KM $42,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Colorado LT ExtCab 2WD 3.6L6cylGas 6ftBox BackUpCam 126,651 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van