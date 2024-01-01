Menu
Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION| CREW CAB | at Brant County Ford! This bold red beauty boasts a commanding presence with its sleek lines and impressive 8-cylinder engine. With a spacious crew cab, you can comfortably seat up to five passengers while enjoying the premium black interior. This Sierra has been meticulously maintained and has 149,211km on the odometer, ready for countless adventures.

This GMC Sierra is loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay safe on the road with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. The heated mirrors and rear window defrost keep you comfortable in any weather, and the powerful 4-wheel drive system gives you confidence on any terrain.

Here are 5 features that truly elevate this GMC Sierra 1500:

ELEVATION Trim: This trim level boasts a unique design package with bold styling elements for a truly standout look.
Crew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for five passengers, perfect for families and friends.
4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether its a snowy winter road or a dusty off-road trail.
8-Cylinder Engine: Experience powerful acceleration and thrilling performance, ready for any adventure.
Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching red paint that truly makes a statement.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicles CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

149,211 KM

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION| CREW CAB | 5.3L V8|

11963130

2020 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION| CREW CAB | 5.3L V8|

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
149,211KM
VIN 1GTU9CED2LZ365381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Z365381
  • Mileage 149,211 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION| CREW CAB | at Brant County Ford! This bold red beauty boasts a commanding presence with its sleek lines and impressive 8-cylinder engine. With a spacious crew cab, you can comfortably seat up to five passengers while enjoying the premium black interior. This Sierra has been meticulously maintained and has 149,211km on the odometer, ready for countless adventures.

This GMC Sierra is loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay safe on the road with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. The heated mirrors and rear window defrost keep you comfortable in any weather, and the powerful 4-wheel drive system gives you confidence on any terrain.

Here are 5 features that truly elevate this GMC Sierra 1500:

  1. ELEVATION Trim: This trim level boasts a unique design package with bold styling elements for a truly standout look.
  2. Crew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for five passengers, perfect for families and friends.
  3. 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy winter road or a dusty off-road trail.
  4. 8-Cylinder Engine: Experience powerful acceleration and thrilling performance, ready for any adventure.
  5. Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching red paint that truly makes a statement.

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
2020 GMC Sierra 1500