$36,598+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION| CREW CAB | 5.3L V8|
Location
Brant County Ford
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Z365381
- Mileage 149,211 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and stylish pickup truck that can handle any task? Look no further than this 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION| CREW CAB | at Brant County Ford! This bold red beauty boasts a commanding presence with its sleek lines and impressive 8-cylinder engine. With a spacious crew cab, you can comfortably seat up to five passengers while enjoying the premium black interior. This Sierra has been meticulously maintained and has 149,211km on the odometer, ready for countless adventures.
This GMC Sierra is loaded with features that will make every drive a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, cruise control, and power windows and locks. Stay safe on the road with anti-lock brakes, driver and passenger airbags, and a security system. The heated mirrors and rear window defrost keep you comfortable in any weather, and the powerful 4-wheel drive system gives you confidence on any terrain.
Here are 5 features that truly elevate this GMC Sierra 1500:
- ELEVATION Trim: This trim level boasts a unique design package with bold styling elements for a truly standout look.
- Crew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for five passengers, perfect for families and friends.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Tackle any terrain with confidence, whether it's a snowy winter road or a dusty off-road trail.
- 8-Cylinder Engine: Experience powerful acceleration and thrilling performance, ready for any adventure.
- Sleek Red Exterior: Turn heads with this eye-catching red paint that truly makes a statement.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
