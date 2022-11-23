Menu
2020 Honda Civic

59,467 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

2020 Honda Civic

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX | 6 SPEED M/T | TOUCHSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX!

2020 Honda Civic

Sedan LX | 6 SPEED M/T | TOUCHSCREEN | CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9438441
  • Stock #: P8602A
  • VIN: 2HGFC2E54LH017273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8602A
  • Mileage 59,467 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

