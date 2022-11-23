2020 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 4 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

P8602A VIN: 2HGFC2E54LH017273

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P8602A

Mileage 59,467 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Digital clock Convenience Keyless Entry Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

